Scott Co. Deputy Jirik honored on retirement

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office offered its congratulations to Deputy Duane “Dewey” Jirik on his retirement today. Deputy Jirik, left, is honored by Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Deputy Jirik has served the residents of Scott County for over 25 years, working numerous assignments including Volunteer Reserve Deputy, Patrol Deputy, and as a Sergeant overseeing Court Security, Civil Process, Transports, and Campus Security,” said Sheriff Hennen. He was also a Civil Process instructor for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association and completed the Law Enforcement Management Program at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“Thank you, Deputy Jirik, for your dedication to our community throughout the years and making Scott County a safer place to live. We wish you a wonderful retirement! You will be missed!”

Deputy Jirik is also the mayor of New Prague. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.