Sendoff set for state-bound Trojans

A send-off for the New Prague High School baseball team will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the New Prague High School bus parking lot, on the north side of the building. Those attending are asked to park in the North Student parking lot, directly across from the Skateboard park, to avoid congestion behind the high school, and then gather in the parking lot where the bus will pick up the varsity players. This event is for students, parents, fans and New Prague Youth Baseball players, who are encouraged to wear their Trojan baseball uniform or Trojan gear. The bus will be departing at 2:30 p.m., so those attending are asked to be there by 2 p.m. so they are in line to greet the varsity players as they board the bus. The Trojan baseball team will play in the State Class AAAA state tournament at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at CHS Field in St. Paul.