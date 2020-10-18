Seniors win powderpuff game

The New Prague High School senior class celebrates winning the B Powderpuff game 18-0 on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Trojan Stadium. The senior and junior teams showed a lot of energy during the game, held with overcast skies and temperatures around 34 degrees fahrenheit. An A Powderpuff game was held earlier with the seniors winning 12-0. The two games kicked off Homecoming week at New Prague High School. For more on Homecoming check out the next issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)