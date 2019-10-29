Skipper top Trojans in 2AAA volleyball

Published by editor on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 9:38pm

New Prague's Dani Friedges gets the ball past a Minnetonka blocker during the Section 2AAA semifinal match Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Minnetonka.

The No. 3 seed New Prague Trojans travelled to Minnetonka Tuesday, Oct. 29, to face the No. 2 seed Skippers in the Section 2AAA volleyball semifinals. After a rough first set, the Trojans played two tight games against the Skippers, but lost in three sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21. The Trojans end their season with a 22-8 record. No. 8 seed Chaska defeated No. 3 Eden Prairie in five sets in the other semifinal game. Chaska and Minnetonka will play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake High School for the section championship.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Skipper top Trojans in 2AAA volleyball
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 9:38pm
Fred "Fritz" Bosacker
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 12:33pm
Gereldene (“Geri”) Phyllis Bakken
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 10:00am
Joyce Jeanette Pease Bender, 88
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 4:18pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.