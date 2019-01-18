SnoBall Candidates named

New Prague High School has named its 2019 Sno Ball Royalty candidates. They are (front row, left to right, Baylee Rezac, Carlie Simon, Danielle Burns, Hailey Wight; (second row) Brooklynn Isley, Caroline Geiger, Chloe Davis, Mary Daly; (third row) Luke Schoenbauer, Joseph Beatrez, Charlie Jirik, Joe Weiers, Noah Weichert; (back row) Murphy Warner, Spencer Kajer and Cody Harder. Sno Ball week is January 28 though February 2. Coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, in the high school auditorium.