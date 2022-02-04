Snoball King and Queen crowned

Published by editor on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 3:26pm

New Prague High School held its Snoball Pep Fest on Friday, Feb. 4, with the coronation of its royalty. Libby Olson (left, front row) was named Queen and Jaxon Short was named King. Other candidates were Madi Josephson, Addie Hartshorn, Kenna Huber, Hannah Robasse, Annie Glomski, Sammie Kotek, Brynn Sticha, Josh Miler, Cam Prochaska, Matt Friedges, Joe Maxa, Tom McBroom, Ben Schmitz and Eddie Sirek. For more on Snoball see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

