New Prague High School’s Peter Arita, left, was crowned Snoball king and Destiney Lofton was crowned queen during a Friday, Feb. 2, pep fest in the high school gym. The coronation was a highlight for the annual celebration at the high school. A dance will be held Saturday evening, Feb. 3, in the high school gym. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)