Snoball royalty candidates announced

Published by editor on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 3:59pm

New Prague High School announced their Snoball king and queen candidates on Friday, Jan. 28. Queen candidates are (left to right, front row) Madi Josephson, Addie Hartshorn, Kenna Huber, Libby Olson, Hannah Robasse, Annie Glomski, Sammie Kotek, Brynn Sticha; King candidates are (left to right, back row) Josh Miller, Cam Prochaska, Matt Friedges, Jaxon Short, Joe Maxa, Tom McBroom, Ben Schmitz and Eddie Sirek. A coronation ceremony will be held at the Snoball Pep Fest at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at the high school. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

