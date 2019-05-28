Softball falls to Farmington; beat LV North

Published by editor on Tue, 05/28/2019 - 8:54pm

For the third time in four seasons, New Prague and Farmington will play for the championship in Section 1AAAA softball tournament.
Farmington defeated New Prague 2-1 in eight innings Tuesday, May 29, in a winner’s bracket game to advance to the title game. The Tigers led 1-0 and the Trojans had two outs in the top of the seventh when Maggie Vivant homered to tie the game, sending it to extra innings. The tigers scored in the bottom of the eight to advances.
The Trojans faced Lakeville North in game 2. After falling behind 5-1, New prague chipped away at the lead, scoring tow in the third, one in the sixth and one int he seventh. Mia Kraimer homered to lead off the ninth inning and that run held up to give the Trojans a 6-5 win.
New Prague and Farmington will square off at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in Austin. Farmington needs to win one game to claim the section title. New Prague would have to win twice to advance to state.
Read more in next weeks’ edition of The Times. Check newpraguetimes.com for updates scores and schedules.

