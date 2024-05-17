Softball team claws its way to top of Metro West

With a big win over Chaska last week, the New Prague High School softball team avenged a walk-off loss and moved to the top of the Metro West standings. The Trojans also won two of three games at a tournament in Mankato over the weekend, setting up a solid stretch run to the section playoffs.

New Prague opened the week at 13-3 overall, 9-2 in the always-grueling Metro West. Chaska is also 9-2 and 13-4 overall.

“The win was important to us in a lot of ways. Chaska is a well coached and talented team. We lost to them early on in a heart-breaker, losing the lead on a walk-off double. This was important for us to redeem ourselves, but also in the conference standings,” said NP coach Melissa Digatono. “This puts us in a better position to compete for the conference championship. The conference title is important to us because we have won it 11 out of the last 12 years. It is a goal the team sets each year.”

New Prague wraps up its conference schedule at Bloomington Jefferson tonight, May 16, 6 p.m., at Dred Scott Fields. The section tournament begins Tuesday, May 21, at a site to be determined.

