Soil borings for new memorial

Published by editor on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:58am

Crews from Independent Testing Technologies of Waite Park prepare to take soil borings in Memorial Park in New Prague on Friday, July 10. The borings are to check the ground where the future New Prague Veterans Memorial is to be built. Jim Connelly of Appro Development of Lakeville, the general contractor for the project, said the company was boring down 20 feet to check the area and make sure the soil is of a good bearing capacity. The memorial is to be built east of the New Prague Library and construction is scheduled to begin later this year. In the background is the concrete area for a new zip line that is scheduled to be installed in August at the earliest. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

