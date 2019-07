Mother and daughter, Darlene Thomas and Tammy Holliday enjoy a dance during the St. Patrick Parish Festival on Sunday, July 21. The church north of New Prague had music, games, a silent auction, a petting zoo, bingo and a chicken dinner. It also benefited from a beautiful day of temperatures in the 80's with little to no humidity. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)