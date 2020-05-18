St. Wenceslaus School surprises 8th graders

Published by editor on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:17pm

St. Wenceslaus School eighth grade teacher Jamie Schoenbauer, left, and principal Kim Doyle surprise an eighth grade student from the New Prague school with a cross and sign the afternoon of Monday, May 18. About a dozen teachers and staff from St. Wenceslaus School were driving around the New Prague area to surprise the 27 eighth graders who are graduating from the parochial school. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

