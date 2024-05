The rain on Saturday morning, May 4, stopped just in time for the start of the 5K race as part of Run New Prague. Starting at the intersection of First Street SW and Main Street in New Prague the race drew 135 participants. It was the 39th and final Run New Prague. It also had a kids color fun run with colored chalk thrown as children raced by. That race had 95 children participate. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)