State Bound

Allie Eischens of the New Prague High School gymnastics team will be competing at the state Class AA meet at the University of Minnesota Maturi Sports Pavilion this weekend. Eischens qualified on the uneven bars and the balance beam on Friday, Feb. 15, as New Prague hosted the Section 2AA Gymnastics Tournament. New Prague finished third at the tourney with a score of 138.075. Lakeville North won the tourney and Lakeville South was second. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)