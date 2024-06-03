Stop signs going up at CR2 and I-35 ramps

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Scott County, will install stop signs at the County Road 2/southbound Interstate 35 on and off ramps in Elko New Market Wednesday morning, June 5.

Following installation of the signs, westbound and eastbound County Road 2 motorists, including traffic turning southbound onto the I-35 ramp, will stop at the intersection.

Traffic traveling south from the I-35 off ramp to westbound County Road 2 will continue to have a free right.

Crews will not change the traffic control at the County Road 2 and northbound I-35 on and off ramps.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather-dependent and subject to change.

For updated road condition information, visit www.511mn.org or call 511.