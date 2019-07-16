Storms, heavy rain hit area

Published by editor on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 9:53am

Severe weather struck the area Monday evening, July 15. Heavy rain started in several waves around 6 p.m., and a tornado warning was issued for southern Scott County shortly after 7 p.m., when radar indicated a funnel cloud south of Belle Plaine. A farm near Belle Plaine lost several of its outbuildings due to the storm. Despite some ominous looking clouds, there was no tornado in the New Prague area, however heavy rain continued to fall for nearly an hour, and a flash flood warning was issued as some observers reported more than two inches of rain in a short time period. Above, Second Ave NW, in the area of Strike Force Bowl and Wells Fargo was flooded, with standing water on the roadway for more than an hour after the rain subsided.

