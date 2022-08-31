Suspect charged in New Market Bank robbery

A suspect has been charged in the December 21, 2021 robbery at New Market Bank in Elko New Market. On December 21 a robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after presenting a note to the teller. No arrests were initially made. Recently Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and his office drew up a Formal Complaint against Eric Raymond Martin, 58, of Dakota County, after he was arrested for alleged similar thefts.

In May of this year there were three more robberies in Bloomington, Richfield and Burnsville matching the same profile as the robbery at New Market Bank. Burnsville Police received a tip and served a search warrant and arrested Martin of Dakota County. In the search warrant Burnsville Detectives located items allegedly linking Martin to the bank robberies in Burnsville, Bloomington and Richfield. While being questioned by the FBI, Martin confessed to the 2021 New Market Bank robbery.

