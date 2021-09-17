Tearing down the walls

Published by editor on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 11:15am

A house historically connected to St. John’s Catholic Church at Union Hill came down the morning of Friday, Sept. 17. Just part of its history is that it was a home for nuns who taught at the local parochial school at Union Hill, west of New Prague. For some time it was a rental property and for the last few years it sat empty. On March 25 of this year the house was damaged when a vehicle hit it. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

