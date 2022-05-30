Their memory lives on

The New Prague Veterans Honor Guard marches into the Czech National Cemetery on Monday, May 30. The visit was part of Memorial Day ceremonies at area cemeteries to remember those who have served and who gave their lives for freedom. New Prague also had a program in the Park Ballroom with Command Chief Warrant Officer Brent Jensen of the Minnesota Army National Guard as the main speaker. For more on Memorial Day see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)