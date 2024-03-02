Three Trojan wrestlers still in competition at state

New Prague High School’s wrestlers Lawson Eller, at 121 pounds, and Brady Westall, at 172 pounds, are still competing for state titles in Class AAA at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul today (Saturday). The two made it through to the semifinals on Friday, March 1. Also competing Saturday is Destiney Lofton in the girls division at 118 pounds. For updates check out The New Prague Times website, plus for a complete story see an upcoming story in the March 7 print edition of The Times.