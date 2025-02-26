Tigers too much: Farmington ends NP girls' hoops season

Despite their best efforts, the New Prague High School girls' basketball team couldn't overcome Farmington and suffered a season-ending loss, 71-64, in the quarterfinal round of the Section1AAAA playoffs Wednesday night, Feb. 26, in Farmington.

The game was played after the Feb. 27 print edition went to press.

The Tigers opened an early lead in the game but New Prague battled back, cutting Farmington's lead at intermission at 34-31. The Trojans played the Tigers' tough in the second half but couldn't quite catch them. The Tigers will face the section's top-seeded team, Lakeville North, Saturday evening in Lakeville.

The loss ends the Trojans' season at 18-9 overall. It also brings the high school careers of seniors Taylor Hemann, Katie Boulanger, Ashdyn Padelford, Raquel Ahrens, Ava Miles, Megan Hennen and Marie Thoresen to a conclusion. Boulanger finished the year as the program's all-time leading scorer.

The season is the New Prague program's most successful in terms of wins and losses since the 2019-2020 season where NP finished 21-7.

