This time, no Hail Mary!

Two weeks ago, the New Prague Trojans scored to take the lead with 15 seconds left in the game… and lost to Mankato West on a last-second Hail Mary pass.

Friday night, Oct. 4, at Trojan Stadium, the Trojans scored another late touchdown - this one with seven seconds left on the clock. Coaches and players reminded each other that the game was not over, and after the kickoff, Rochester Century and one last chance, but this time the pass fell incomplete and New Prague claimed a 26-20 Homecoming win.

Parker Johnson threw for three touchdowns passes - two to Ryan Schoenbauer and the game-winner to Jay Skogerboe, and Will Busch ran for a 71-yard run for New Prague.

Century scored first, on an 11-yard pass midway through the first quarter, but the Trojans answered with a 25-yard pass to Schoenbauer to tie the game at 6-6.

Century turned the ball over on downs late in the first quarter, the Trojans opened the second with Busch’s 71-yard score.

The Panthers answered with scores on their next two possessions to take a 20-12 lead. The Trojans scored late in the second on a 44-yard pass to Schoenbauer to make it 20-18 at the half.

After six touchdowns in the first half, neither team could sustain a drive in the second half. Century turned the ball over on downs three times, and New Prague had the ball inside the Panther 10 with first down and couldn’t score early in the fourth quarter.

New Prague gained possession on their own 37 with 3:42 remaining and moved downfield. The key play came on a third down and long when Johnson, under pressure, flipped the ball to Mitch Callahan who was just a few yards from him. Callahan got the first down and kept the drive alive. Billy Geis caught another big pass to put the Trojans within striking distance with about a minute left, and Skogerboe caught the game-winner with an eight-yard catch, falling into the end zone with just 7.7 seconds left.

Johnson was 12-of-24 passing for 228 years and three touchdowns. Busch was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 72 yards on four carries. Skogerboe had five catches for 68 yards and Schoenbauer had two catches for 69 yards. Callahan was credited with 19 tackles and Emmet Bartyzal had seven, with four of those resulting in a loss.

New Prague (2-4) will host Albert Lea (1-5), which lost to Kasson-Mantorville Friday evening. The Tigers’ only win this season came against Red Wing. Game time is 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium.