Tojans to face Blaine at State

The New Prague Trojans will face Blaine in the fist round of the State Class AAAA baseball tournament Friday, June 14, at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Coaches for the eight tournament teams seeded the top five teams Saturday. Stillwater, the defending state champion, received the top seed and Blaine was seeded No. 2. Hopkins is the No. 3 seed, with Mounds View No. 4 and East Ridge No. 5. Three of the seeded teams (Stillwater, Mounds View and East Ridge) are from the Suburban East Conference.

The remaining three teams - Eden Prairie, New Prague and Rogers, were placed in a random draw for the first round.

Friday’s schedule, with all games at CHS Field:

Upper bracket

10 a.m. - Eden Prairie (17-7) vs. No. 1 Stillwater (22-2)

12:30 p.m. - No. 5 East Ridge (16-6) vs. No. 4 Mounds View (18-6)

Lower bracket

3 p.m. - New Prague (16-8) vs. No. 2 Blaine (21-3)

5:30 p.m. - Rogers (11-13) vs. No. 4 Hopkins (18-6)

Semifinals - Saturday, June 15 at CHS Field:

noon - Upper bracket winners

2:30 p.m. - Lower bracket winners

5 p.m. - Third place game

Consolation - Saturday, June 15, at University of Northwestern, Roseville:

10 a.m. - Upper bracket losers

12:30 p.m. - Lower bracket losers

3 p.m. - Consolation championship

Championship games - Thursday, June 20, at Target Field:

10 a.m. - Class A Championship

1 p.m. - Class AA Championship

4 p.m. - Class AAA Championship

7 p.m. - Class AAAA Championship