Trailer tips at ENM roundabout

Published by editor on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 2:23pm

There were no injuries when a semi tractor trailer carrying sand tipped over at the roundabout of the intersection of Scott County roads 2 and 91 in Elko New Market Thursday, July 27.
Members of the Elko New Market Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol responded and directed traffic around the single-vehicle crash for a little over two hours.
Sgt. Craig Bell of the Elko New Market Police Department said the crash happened around 4:18 p.m. The sand had apparently been packed slightly off balance and when the vehicle entered the roundabout, the trailer tipped over while the semi cab remained upright and was drivable. Part of the intersection of Scott County roads 2 and 91 were closed off to allow for cleanup. The intersection was reopened at 6:30 p.m.
Sgt. Bell said two skid-steer loaders were brought to the scene and loaded the sand into another trailer. The first trailer was removed from the site by Allen’s Towing.

