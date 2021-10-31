Treats at Malaween

Families have fun at Malaween at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living in New Prague the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31. There were an assortment of games and treats for children and families from 3-6:30 p.m. The New Prague area had many ways for families to celebrate Halloween beginning on Friday, Oct. 29, and going through Sunday with Trunk and Treat events, a drive through Trick and Treat, and parties. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)