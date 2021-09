First Bank & Trust of New Prague announced on its Facebook site that the Dozinky Medallion has been found. Amanda Myers, Wendy Anderson, and Anne Stroening discovered the medallion. The bank has an annual hunt for the medallion, which is hidden somewhere in the community, and people depend on weekly clues to try and find the medallion. The fourth clue to the location of the medallion was released yesterday. (Photo courtesy of First Bank & Trust)