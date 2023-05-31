Trojan baseball ends regular season with two wins

New Prague High School’s baseball team ended the regular season with two wins, as the Trojans defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM), 4-3, and Mankato West, 8-0.

New Prague begins play in the Section 2AAA tournament today (Wednesday) with a 5 p.m. home game at Memorial Park Baseball Stadium. No. 1 seeded New Prague takes on eighth seeded Worthington.

Trojans 4, BSM 3

With a really good pitching game from Henry Novak and Nolan Eischens hitting a great triple in the fourth inning, New Prague topped Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday May 23.

Trojans 8, Mankato West

Some great at-bat moments in the first inning gave the Trojans the lead and a great pitching performance form Jackson Sirek gave New Prague the win Monday, May 22.

For more on the games see the June 8 print edition of The New Prague Times.