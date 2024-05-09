Trojan baseball goes 3-1

New Prague’s baseball team has gone 3-1 with a 1-0 win in nine innings over Bloomington Jefferson, a 12-2 loss to Chaska, a 10-6 win over Rochester John Marshall and a 4-0 win over Shakopee.

The Trojans were scheduled to host Orono, Tuesday, May 7. New Prague is on the road with its next two games. Tonight the Trojans are at Waconia at 7 p.m., Monday, May 13, New Prague is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, May 15, the Trojans host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 4:30 p.m.

Trojans 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0 The April 30 home game went nine innings with senior Eric Berg scored the lone run of the game thanks to an RBI from Henry Novak.

“This was a game that we had to rely on our pitching and defense as offense was hard to come by for both teams,” said New Prague head coach Tanner Oakes.

Chaska 12, Trojans 2 The Hawks’ offense cleaned up for the win May 1.

“Chaska just really swung the bats well again,” said coach Tanner Oakes. “We played OK defensively, and I thought our pitchers competed. Sometimes, you just have to give credit to the other team for how they hit the ball.”

