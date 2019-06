Members of the New Prague High School baseball team got a big sendoff Thursday afternoon, June 13, as they left for the State Class AAAA baseball tournament in St. Paul. A big crowd of fans, including family members and players with the New Prague Youth Baseball Association, cheered them on as they boarded a bus. New Prague is scheduled to face Blaine at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at CHS Field in St. Paul in a first-round game.