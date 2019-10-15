Trojan girls fall to South in 1AA finals

The New Prague Trojan girls soccer team saw its Cinderella run fall one game short of the big dance as they lost to Lakeville South 4-0 Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Section 1AA championship game.

South led 1-0 at the half, but the Trojan defense denied them a number of times. South made it 2-0 midway through the second half and the Trojans allowed two more goals in the final 10 minutes.

Still, this will go down as the best season in the 11-year history of the Trojan program. The team went 10-7-2 and qualified for the section championship game for the first time in school history.

read more in the print edition.