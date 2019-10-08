Trojan soccer girls advance

The New Prague Trojan girls soccer team, seeded No. 6 in the Section 1AA tournament, upset No. 3 seed Rochester Century 1-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Sophomore Payton Morris scored the Trojans' goal in the 48th minute, and New Prague held off the Panthers for the rest of the contest.

The Trojans advance to the semifinals for the first time since moving up to Class AA. They will play at Farmington, which defeated Rochester Mayo in their quarterfinal game. While the game was scheduled for 7 p.m., the Farmington Activities Director's Twitter account says it will be played at 5 p.m. since the Farmington boys team will also be hosting a playoff game that evening.

Section scores:
Lakeville South 8, Rochester John Marshall 0
Owatonna 2, Northfield 1
New Prague 1, Rochester Century 0
Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 0

Thursday's games: Owatonna at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.; New Prague at Farmington, 5 p.m.

The Trojan boys team also traveled to Rochester Tuesday, where the No. 7 Trojans lost to No. 2 Rochester Mayo 5-1.

Section scores:
Farmington 7, Rochester John Marshall 0
Lakeville South 2, Owatonna 1
Northfield 3, Rochester Century 1
Rochester Mayo 5, New Prague 1

Thursday's games, Lakeville South at Farmington, Northfield at Rochester Mayo, both games 7 p.m.
Look for a complete story in next week's print edition of The Times.

