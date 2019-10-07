Trojan soccer teams headed to Rochester for playoffs

The New Prague Trojan boys and girls soccer teams will both be headed to Rochester Tuesday, Oct. 8, for their Section 1AA first round playoff games.

The boys were seeded No. 7 in the section and will pay at No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo.

The girls were seeded No. 6 and will play at No. 3 seed Rochester Century.

Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Trojan boys, 5-11 on the season, lost to Mayo 3-0 on September 7. This is the third straight year they are facing the Spartans in the first round.

The Trojan girls, 8-6-2 on the season, played Century to a 0-0 tie on September 14.

Complete pairings for the section tournament:

Girls

Tuesday, Oct. 8

First round

No. 8 Rochester John Marshall at No. 1 Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Northfield at No. 4 Owatonna, 7 p.m.

No. 6 New Prague at No. 3 Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Rochester Mayo at No. 2 Farmington, 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Thursday, Oct. 10, at high seed, 7 p.m.

Championship - Tuesday, Oc.t 17 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Oct. 8

First round

No. 8 Rochester John Marshall at No. 1 Farmington, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Owatonna at No. 4 Lakeville South, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Rochester Century at No. 3 Northfield, 7 p.m.

No. 7 New Prague at No. 2 Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Thursday, Oct. 10, at high seed, 7 p.m.

Championship - Tuesday, Oct. 17, at high seed, 7 p.m.