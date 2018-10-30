Trojan spikers fall to Sabers

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team came out flat in the first two sets and lost in three sets to Shakopee, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Shakopee.

Shakopee’s blocking and defense helped them build a 10-2 lead in the first set, and New Prague was never able to close the gap. The second set also started slow for the Trojans, as the Sabers took an 15-4 lead before the Trojans started a comeback that fell far short.

New Prague looked like a different team in the third set, overcoming an early deficit to take a 17-14 lead. The teams would go back-and-for the rest of the way, with Shakopee taking a 24-21 lead before the Trojans fought back to tie it at 24-24. New Prague fought off six match points before succumbing to the Sabers 27-25.

The Trojans end their season with a 20-10 record. Shakopee, the No. 2 seed in the section, will face No. 1 seed Minnetonka at 6 p.m. Saturday in New Prague for the Section championship.