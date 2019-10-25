Trojan volleyball advances

Published by editor on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:07pm

New Prague's Tori Moe gets ready to deliver a serve during the third set of New Prague's win over Waconia Friday, Oct. 25.

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team, seeded No. 3, defeated No. 6 seed Waconia in three sets to advance to the semifinals in the Section 2AAA volleyball tournament Friday, Oct. 25. Scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.
New Prague's Tori Moe reached a milestone in the match. The junior setter registered her 1,000th career assist.
In other section quarterfinal matches, No. 8 seed Chaska upset No. 1 seed Shakopee, No. 2 Minnetonka defeated No. 7 Chanhassen and No. 4 Eden Prairie defeated No. 5 Hutchinson. All three of those matches went four sets.
Tuesday's semifinals have Chaska at Eden Prairie and New Prague at Minnetonka. The championship match will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at a neutral site.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Trojan volleyball advances
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:07pm
Bernice A. Maxa, 89
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 3:49pm
Cross Country to send two to State
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 12:45pm
Dia De Los Muertos - Hispanic heritage on display
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 9:11am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.