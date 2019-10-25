Trojan volleyball advances

The New Prague Trojan volleyball team, seeded No. 3, defeated No. 6 seed Waconia in three sets to advance to the semifinals in the Section 2AAA volleyball tournament Friday, Oct. 25. Scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.

New Prague's Tori Moe reached a milestone in the match. The junior setter registered her 1,000th career assist.

In other section quarterfinal matches, No. 8 seed Chaska upset No. 1 seed Shakopee, No. 2 Minnetonka defeated No. 7 Chanhassen and No. 4 Eden Prairie defeated No. 5 Hutchinson. All three of those matches went four sets.

Tuesday's semifinals have Chaska at Eden Prairie and New Prague at Minnetonka. The championship match will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at a neutral site.