Trojan junior Katelyn Sirek, #10, returns a serve during New Prague’s Wednesday, Oct. 26, home game. The Trojans swept Bloomington Kennedy in three games for a win in the Section 6AAA Quarterfinals. New Prague will now play Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School gym.

For more on both games see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)