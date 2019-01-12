Trojan wrestlers top Prior Lake

Published by editor on Sat, 01/12/2019 - 1:28am

The No. 6-ranked New Prague Trojan wrestling team defeated Prior Lake 56-9 Friday, Jan. 11, to regain the Highway 13 Rumble Traveling Trophy. This was the 12th time the rival teams competed for the trophy and only the second time that New Prague has won it, the other coming in 2012. New Prague won 12 of the 14 matches, In other Trojan sports action Friday, the girls basketball team defeated Orono 49-27. Girls hockey tied Mound Westonka 2-2 and boys hockey lost to Mound Westonka 4-0.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Trojan wrestlers top Prior Lake
Sat, 01/12/2019 - 1:28am
ENM Council for 2019
Fri, 01/11/2019 - 11:34am
Lucille Heyda, 90
Fri, 01/11/2019 - 11:02am
Snowshoeing under the stars
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 3:01pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.