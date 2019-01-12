Trojan wrestlers top Prior Lake

The No. 6-ranked New Prague Trojan wrestling team defeated Prior Lake 56-9 Friday, Jan. 11, to regain the Highway 13 Rumble Traveling Trophy. This was the 12th time the rival teams competed for the trophy and only the second time that New Prague has won it, the other coming in 2012. New Prague won 12 of the 14 matches, In other Trojan sports action Friday, the girls basketball team defeated Orono 49-27. Girls hockey tied Mound Westonka 2-2 and boys hockey lost to Mound Westonka 4-0.