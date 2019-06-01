Trojans advance to 1AAAA title game

Published by editor on Sat, 06/01/2019 - 3:24pm

Trojan players celebrate after the final out of their 4-1 win over Lakeville North Saturday, June 1.

The New Prague Trojan baseball team advanced to the Section 1AAAA championship game with a 4-1 win over Lakeville North Saturday, June 1, in Dundas.
New Prague will play at 5 p.m. against whatever team comes out of the loser’s bracket - Farmington, Rochester John Marshall, or Lakeville North - at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Dundas. If the Trojans win that game, they will advance to the state tournament. If they lose, the two teams would play a second game to determine the section champion.
Against North, the Trojans took a 1-0 lead with single runs in the third and fifth innings. North scored one in the top of the sixth, but the Trojans added two more in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Tupy struck out 13 batters for New Prague, which has allowed just one run in three post-season games.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Trojans advance to 1AAAA title game
Sat, 06/01/2019 - 3:24pm
We are graduates!
Sat, 06/01/2019 - 1:46am
Adapted Softball team loses tourney opener
Fri, 05/31/2019 - 10:39pm
Shirley A. Sticha
Fri, 05/31/2019 - 10:28pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.