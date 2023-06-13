Trojans advance in state tourney

Published by editor on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 6:10pm

New Prague High School’s Henry Novak, 5, left, gets an out at first base after catching a throw from teammate Eric Berg, 7, during the Trojans first game in the Class AAA state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 13, at the Mini Met in Jordan. New Prague defeated Little Falls, 10-5, and the Trojans advance to the semifinal game against the winner of Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Monticello. The semifinal game will be Wednesday, June 14, 2:30 p.m. at the Mini Met. For more see the Thursday, June 22, edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

