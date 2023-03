New Prague High School’s wrestlers battled hard, but fell to Simley, 46-20, in the Class AA state wrestling title Thursday, March 2, at the Xcel Energy Center. The Trojans finished second after defeating Mora, 47-20, and Kasson-Mantorville, 34-32, earlier in the day to claim a spot in the championship round. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)