Trojans fall in team tennis sections, prepare for individuals’ matches

After the team’s season came to a conclusion with a tough loss to the section’s top-seeded team, members of New Prague High School boys’ tennis team will turn their focus to individuals’ play this weekend.

Ben VonBank, Connor Seeland, Caleb Stocker, Carson Sayler, Isaiah Podratz and Lasse Mies will play in individuals’ portion of the section tournament Saturday, May 24, 9 a.m., at Lund Tennis Center on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus in St. Peter. Four of the six players will compete in doubles with the other two playing as individuals.

Trojans’ coach Jill Bailey said the pairings will be determined later this week.

The Trojans’ focus turned to the individuals’ portion of the section tournament after a 7-0 loss to top-seeded Shakopee May 14.

Shakopee 7, Trojans 0

The Sabers controlled the match from the get-go, winning all four singles matches and the three doubles matches in straight sets.

In singles play, Lasse Mies fell in the No. 1 singles match, 5-7, 1-6. Evan Otremba dropped the No. 2 singles match, 0-6, 1-6. NP’s Logan Gutzmer lost at No. 3 singles, 6-7, 2-6. New Prague’s Aiden Day lost at No. 4 singles, 1-6, 0-6.

Doubles play saw the Sabers continue to control play. NP’s Ben VonBank and Connor Seelend lost at No. 1 doubles, 6-7, 2-6. The New Prague tandem of Caleb Stocker and Carson Sayler dropped their match, 5-7, 1-6. At No. 3 doubles, Isaiah Podratz and Austin Dvorak dropped a 2-6, 2-6 decision.

Trojans 4, New Ulm 3

New Prague upset New Ulm sweeping three doubles matches and lone win in singles match March 13.

The Trojans’ wins in doubles play came from Ben VonBank and Connor Seelend, 6-0, 6-2; Caleb Stocker and Carson Sayler, 6-1, 6-0; and Isaiah Podratz and Austin Dvorak, 6-2, 6-4.

New Prague won the match thanks to a win in the fourth singles match. Aiden Day won in three sets, 6-1, 6-7, 6-0.