Trojans fall in title game

The New Prague Trojan baseball team ended its season with a 7-2 loss to East Ridge Thursday, June 20, in the State Class AAAA title game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

New Prague took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Collin Dorzinski stole second, went to third when the throw went into center field, and scored when the throw to third went into the dugout.

Trojan junior left-hander Luke Tupy was crusing along, retiring the first 13 batters he faced, 10 by strikeout, but then East Ridge had five straight hits and ended up scoring five runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. The Trojans got one back in the top of the sixth when Ethan Shimota scored on a base hit by Joe Weiers.

East Ridge added two in the sixth to make the final 7-2.

New Prague, under first year head coach Tanner Oakes, ends its season with an 18-9 record, a Wright County East and Section 1AAAA championship and the second place trophy from the Minnesota State High School League.

