New Prague’s Karder Schmoll, 14, is called safe at home as he scored the winning run in the Saturday, June 1, semifinal game for the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament. The Trojans, seeded second, won, 2-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning. New Prague had been trailing fourth seeded Rochester Mayo for most of the game. The Trojans will now face number one seeded Farmington Tuesday, June 4, 5 p.m. for the section championship at Dundas Memorial Field.