Trojans pound their way into state tournament

Beating Mahtomedi-Stillwater in its section contest last week, the New Prague High School indoor softball team advanced to a return trip to the state tournament where the Trojans open play tomorrow, Friday, May 17.

New Prague opens state tournament at 8 p.m. tomorrow night against St. Cloud at Chanhassen High School. If New Prague tops the sluggers, they’ll face the winner of the Dakota United vs. Chaska-Chanhassen-Shakopee-Prior Lake Saturday, May 18, noon, at Chanhassen High School in the tournament’s semifinals round.

The Trojans topped Chaska-Chanhassen-Shakopee-Prior Lake and fell to Dakota United during the regular season. The Trojans are 3-2 against teams in the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, defending state champion Burnsville-Farmington-Lakeville will face the South Suburban Jets Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Osseo will take on the South Washington County Thunderbolts Friday at 5 p.m. The winners will meet in the semifinal round Saturday at noon. The third-place game will be Saturday, May 18, 3:15 p.m., at Chanhassen High School. The consolation championship round starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

