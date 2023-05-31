Trojans shut out Worthington, advance in sections

Published by editor on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 7:35pm

New Prague High School’s Jake Lundquist, 15, crosses home plate after getting a grand slam in the Trojans’ home game Wednesday, May 31. New Prague started the Section 2AAA tournament with a shut out of Worthington, 12-0. The Trojans, No. 1 seed in the tournament, advances to the Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. game at Johnson Park in New Ulm. New Prague will take on the fifth seeded St. Peter, which upset fourth seeded Mankato West, 2-0, on May 31. For more on the section tournament see the upcoming Thursday, June 8, edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

