Trojans stumble in loss to Raiders

The New Prague Trojan football team lost a Big Southeast Red Division game to Northfield Friday, Sept. 21. The score was 49-13.

Each team scored on their opening drive, but then Northfield scored 21 unanswered points to lead 28-7 at the half. The Raiders upped the lead to 42-7 before Nathan Osborne scored from 70 yards out.

Parker Johnson had the Trojans' first touchdown on a 1-yard run,

New Prague (1-3) will host Mankato West (No. 3, Class AAAAA) in the Trojans' Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 28. Gametime is 7 p.m.