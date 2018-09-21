Trojans stumble in loss to Raiders

Published by editor on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 10:11pm

New Prague's Jay Skogerboe stretches out to make a catch deep in Northfield territory during the Trojans' 49-13 loss to the Raiders Friday, Sept. 21. 

The New Prague Trojan football team lost a Big Southeast Red Division game to Northfield Friday, Sept. 21. The score was 49-13. 

Each team scored on their opening drive, but then Northfield scored 21 unanswered points to lead 28-7 at the half. The Raiders upped the lead to 42-7 before Nathan Osborne scored from 70 yards out. 

Parker Johnson had the Trojans' first touchdown on a 1-yard run, 

New Prague (1-3) will host Mankato West (No. 3, Class AAAAA) in the Trojans' Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 28. Gametime is 7 p.m. 

 

