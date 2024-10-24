Trojans sweep Rochester Mayo in section opener

New Prague High School swept visiting Rochester Mayo, 3-0, in the first game of the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The No. 3 seeded Trojans hosted Rochester Mayo, No. 6 seed, and won 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15. Statistics on the Trojans performance were not immediately available.

New Prague will now face No. 2 seed Lakeville North Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at Lakeville North High School. The Panthers swept Rochester Century Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-9.

