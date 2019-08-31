Trojans top Bears in OT

Published by editor on Sat, 08/31/2019 - 1:06am

New Prague's Elijah McNeal intercepted a Byron pass in the first quarter to set up the Trojans' second touchdown. New Prague defeated Byron 28-20 in overtime Friday, Aug. 30.

They had to work overtime, but the New Prague Trojan football team opened its 2019 season with a win at Byron Friday, Aug. 30.
The Trojans scored on an 8-yard run by Nate Osborne on second down in overtime, and Beau Plaisance scored the two-point conversion on a good second effort after being hit short of the goal line.
New Prague’s defense then held Byron on four straight plays, including a pass play on fourth down that was incomplete, clinching the win.
Jake Deutsch scored on the Trojan’s first possession on a pass from Parker Johnson. The Trojans’ second score came on a run by Billy Geis. Johnson capped a long third-quarter drive with a quarterback sneak to go up 20-12, but the Bears scored on their next play from scrimmage and tied it on a two-point conversion.
New Prague will host Rochester Mayo on Friday, Sept. 6.

