Trojans top Royals in semifinals

Joe Weiers went 4-for-4 and Collin Dorzinski 3-for-5 as New Prague banged out 13 hits in a 12-7 win over Rogers in the State Class AAAA baseball tournament Saturday, June 15. Dorzinski, Cade Pavek and Spencer Kajer each had three RBIs

The win puts them in the State Championship game against East Ridge, which defeated defending state champion Stillwater 6-5 in extra innings in the other semifinal game. The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Target Field.

The Trojans scored a run in the first when Cade Pavek drove in Drew Picka with a base hit. After the Royals scored twice in the bottom of the first, the Trojans answered with two more in the top fo the seond, and would never trail again.

New Prague added three in the fifth and two in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead, Rogers scored five in the sixth to pull to within a run.

New Prague, as they did the night before, answered back, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Will Busch retired the Royals 1-2-3 in the seventh to give the Trojans the win.

Jack Kreutzian started and pitched 5-1/3 innings for the win, his second in as many days. Busch earned a save.

