New Prague pitcher, Henry Novak, left, and the Trojans’ defense held St. Peter’s hits down as New Prague defeated St. Peter, 9-1, Saturday, June 3, at Johnson Park in New Ulm. New Prague High School now moves on in the Section 2AAA baseball tournament. The No. 1 seeded Trojans will play Tuesday, June 6, 5 p.m. at Johnson Park. New Prague will take on the winner of the Mankato East, No. 3 seed, and Marshall, No. 2 seed, game. (Patrick Fisher Photo)